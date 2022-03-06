MPC implementing staggered classes to accommodate school reconstruction | THE DAILY HERALD

MPC’s D-building where reconstruction will commence.

EBENEZER–Milton Peters College (MPC) has adapted its school hours in light of reconstruction work that is slated to start this week.

In a press release on Sunday the school announced that it will receive its long-awaited post Hurricane Irma repairs, which includes replacement of damaged windows, doors and most of the roofs starting Monday, March 7.

To be able to continue the education of its nearly 1,000 students, the works will take place in three phases over the course of nine months. In each phase a different section of the premises will be cordoned off for the reconstruction activities, starting with the so-called D-building alongside the W.R. Plantz Road in Ebenezer.

To deal with the unavailability of about 20 classrooms in each phase, MPC said that there will be school in the morning hours between 7:30am and 1:05pm for the students of the practical basic-oriented learning path (PBL), practical framework-oriented learning path (PKL), theoretical framework-oriented learning path (TKL) and Caribbean Examinations Council CXC programmes.

Classes will continue in the late morning-afternoon hours between 11:55am and 3:45pm to at the latest 5:30pm for the students of the higher general continued education HAVO and preparatory scientific education VWO.

To accommodate the staggered approach of morning and afternoon class sessions, the class periods have been temporarily changed from 45 minutes to 35 minutes. The Ministries of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) are responsible for the organising of additional bus transportation to and from MPC, said the release.

“Management understands that this staggered approach will cause inconvenience to students, parents and staff. However, this decision was made to ensure a quality continuation of education,” the school said in the release.

After each phase, management said it will evaluate and re-adjust the current schedule, and if possible, share the “afternoon school” hours amongst different departments.

“The repairs are urgently needed and we must work together and endure these temporary inconveniences,” the school concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-implementing-staggered-classes-to-accommodate-school-reconstruction