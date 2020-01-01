MPC spreads joy for the season | THE DAILY HERALD

Students distributing Christmas packages.

PHILIPSBURG–Teachers and students of Milton Peters College (MPC) boarded a bus on Friday, December 20, with a mission to spread Christmas joy throughout the community.

Dubbed “Joy of Giving”, the project encouraged students and teachers to donate as many goods as possible, the school said in a press release on Wednesday. With these goods, teachers and students made as many Christmas packages as possible (baskets, nicely decorated boxes and bags).

All 80 packages were made and decorated by the students, the release said. “These packages were given to less fortunate families and individuals in our community who would not be able to have a proper meal this Christmas.”

Christmas packages were donated to White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation. These packages were delivered to their clients. In addition, packages were donated to New Start Foundation Children’s Home.

“While distributing the packages, we received some very heart-warming handshakes, radiant smiles and most of all, grateful hearts. Some even shed tears of joy,” the release said.

