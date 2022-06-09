MPC students attend empowerment workshops held by AIDS Foundation | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the groups of students that completed the Real Talk workshop, showing their certificates.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten AIDS Foundation facilitated Girl Power and Real Talk workshops this week at Milton Peters College (MPC) practical framework-oriented learning path PKL/practical basic-oriented learning path (PBL) stream.

There were two Real Talk classes, one Girl Power class and four booster classes.

Students after completing the Girl Power workshops showcase their certificates.

“It was a delight to interact with the students and share knowledge as well as provide a forum for their questions and concerns,” said the foundation on Wednesday. “The workshops were a success; the students were diligent and completed the respective workshops with great enthusiasm.”

The information was presented by various videos, poetry, pictures, demonstrations and open discussions on numerous topics, such as identifying healthy vs unhealthy relationships, peer pressure, online bullying, life goals and self-values, self-esteem and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV awareness.

The foundation expressed thanks to St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) for its support and funding of these youth empowerment programmes. “They make them all possible for our students.”

The foundation extended special thanks to all its facilitators: Amanda Bedminister Vital, who facilitated the Girl Power workshop, Heather Caputo, Aneuris Richardson, Angel Morrel and Fabion Plantijn, who facilitated the Real Talk workshops.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-students-attend-empowerment-workshops-held-by-aids-foundation