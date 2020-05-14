MPC students say it is unfair to have exams with inadequate preparations | THE DAILY HERALD

Milton Peters College.

~ Call for decision to be reconsidered ~

SOUTH REWARD–A large number of Milton Peters College (MPC) VWO 6 and HAVO 5 exam students said in a joint open letter to Education Minister Rodolphe Samuel that it is “very unfair” to demand that they prepare and follow through with school exams “at the twenty fourth hour”, when “proper schooling has not been adequately provided for close to two months.”

The students are calling for the decision to be reconsidered. In the letter, a copy of which was sent to this newspaper, students said they received a letter on March 24, stating that Central Exams had been cancelled for all exam students. They were also informed that they would have to complete their last set of school exams to round the school year off. These exams would have initially taken place in March, but were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Exams were cancelled because students did not have access to adequate schooling, students said. On March 25, students said there was an abrupt switch to online classes, via zoom.

“This proved to be challenging and eventually not successful, as the online education was not set up properly to provide for all the students and it still continues to lack in many different areas: for example, students with slow or no internet connection, lack of an appropriate workplace and unsuitable equipment to follow the online classes.”

“We find it very unfair to demand from the exam students that they have to prepare and follow through with school exams at the twenty fourth hour, when proper schooling has not been adequately provided for close to two months,” students contended.

“We as exam class students have been waiting for instructions from the school and by extension from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports for more than six weeks. Decisions that should have been made in March are only being made in May, which makes it very difficult for the management of the Milton Peters College to execute your decision.”

The students said the Minister of Education in the Netherlands said it was up to schools to find a suitable way to round off the school year. “The management of the Milton Peters College took the students and the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration when making decisions about our test week. But unfortunately, your recent decision throws off what the management has very carefully and thoughtfully planned out. Looking at the new timeline given, it is impossible to finish a test week and re-sits by June 4. This timeline was given to us on May 12, 2020, which does not give the exam students nor the management of Milton Peters College enough time to prepare.”

Students called for a minimum of three weeks to be given to study and prepare adequately for a possible test week or that the school exams be cancelled all together.

“With that being said, we strongly disagree with how this situation is being handled. We understand that new developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are emerging every day. The most recent being the dangers to children and teenagers, who are being confronted with life threatening illnesses, at times even resulting in death. The health and well-being of students should be the primary concern of the Minister and by extension the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports during these trying times.”

Students said they should not be disadvantaged, and thus far they have been suffering in silence. “The decision to complete the Programme of Testing and Closing PTA along with the deadline was made without any consideration of the students’ hardships that might occur, while trying to study for said exams. The Milton Peters College has not completed their PTA. To suddenly decide that the PTA must be completed in such limited time is extremely unfair to management, the teachers and most importantly all exam students. This puts high levels of stress on all parties involved and would certainly not have a positive outcome.”

“Many students have been and still are being affected by this COVID-19 pandemic. Having to make school exams at such short notice is only adding more stress to our already stressful situation. Therefore, we kindly request that these decisions be reconsidered,” students said.

Signatories to the open letter to the Education Minister are: Shafira Bremer, Vitasha Carty, Kimaeyu Mussington, Shanet Richardson, Lorena Seraus, Jeroen Valkenburg, Novalee Felix, Abegaïl Jones, Janiqua Roumou, Evita Allamaké, Daniel Samuel, Makeba Maccow, Mehak Chandiramani, Jennyvier Poulino, Jolian Peterson, Karan Jusia, Mitchael Hodge, Genevieve Pott, Lakeisha Strickx, Jaedyn Williams, Shendricia Daal, Mathijs Detering, Ernie Rombley, Larvall Dacres, Jugeldi Garcia, Shaylan Statie, Iovana Marlin, Reshandra Browne, Nacirfa Drijvers, Abbigail Baptist, Xavier Tjon, Chanté London, Renard Brison, Kidd Holiday, Kenzira Hall, Yshmaël Marcelle, Nandini Moekoet, Breanna Ollivierre, Alexander Webster, Thalia Williams, Bianca Ruan, Edweena Richardson, Khalil Beeldsnijder, Kimani Pantophlet, Daniela Jarvis and Nandita Moekoet.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-students-say-it-is-unfair-to-have-exams-with-inadequate-preparations