MPC students start central practical exams this week | THE DAILY HERALD

MPC students during their central practical exams.

EBENEZER–Milton Peters College (MPC) exam students of the Business Administration and Commerce, Electrical Engineering and Plumbing, Mechanical Engineering (Metal) and Building Construction sectors have started their central practical exams.

Exams started on Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, for these students of the practical framework-oriented learning path/practical basic-oriented learning path PKL/PBL department.

This year the exams are now done in a two-in-one method, central written and practical. The exams are divided into various practical parts, each of which has to be finalised with a theoretical test, whereas in the past the practical work and theory were administered in two separate exams, a central practical exam in March-April and a central written exam in May.

MPC said that due to the extent of the assignments, the school had no choice but to dedicate five days in the Carnival vacation to execute the first practical tasks and theoretical exams.

The Sundial School Hospitality and Care and Wellness exam students will have their central written and practical exams from May 5 to May 13.

“We commend both the exam students and teachers for their commitment, dedication and willingness towards education. As soon as the vacation is over the central written exams of all other subjects will start on May 9 and end on May 25 and we wish our students much success,” the school concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-students-start-central-practical-exams-this-week