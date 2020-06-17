MPC, Sundial students perform ‘exceptionally well’ in final exams | THE DAILY HERALD

HAVO 5A and HAVO 5B students being addressed by mentor Frank Detering about their results on Monday.

SOUTH REWARD–Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School final exam students and teachers have a lot to be proud of.

Despite limitations caused by COVID-19, exam students at both schools performed exceedingly well during the first round of their final exams.

According to the preliminary results, MPC HAVO and VWO students recorded a 100 per cent passing rate, TKL students a 76 per cent passing rate and PKL/PBL students a 76 per cent passing rate. The grades are expected to go up once students complete their “re-sits.”

At Sundial School the preliminary results showed that PKL/PBL students recorded a 96 per cent passing rate.

Interim Director of the two schools Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford told The Daily Herald last night that although the COVID-19 pandemic posed several challenges, which included the school having to resort to distance learning from practically one day to the next, its examination students had performed “exceptionally well.”

She said management had established a contingency plan to continue the educational process.

“Milton Peters College and Sundial School class of 2020 [will – Ed.] … go down in history. The school year 2020, partly as a result of COVID-19, has resulted in the final year of secondary education on PBL, PKL, TKL, HAVO and VWO at Milton Peters College and Sundial School to be a historic one. SVOBE [Foundation for Secondary Education] schools are truly a reflection of our country St. Maarten: resilient and strong,” she said.

Duggins-Horsford congratulated the graduating students. “You set out to succeed from the beginning of the year in August 2019 and COVID-19 was not going to hold you back. I thank the teachers and management who continued to work diligently and put in all efforts to work with the students throughout this pandemic. Last, but not least, I would like to thank the parents, who have played a great role in supporting and encouraging your child as well as continuing to trust us,” she said.

The second round of tests will start on June 17. Normally these are referred to as “re-sits”. However, due to the cancelations of the central written examinations, the second round of tests will be referred to as “result improvement tests”. Duggins-Horsford explained that students who did not pass after the first round will still have to chance to do so. The results of the second round will be announced on June 26.

“I wish all those students much success,” she said.

