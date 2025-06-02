MPs back from regional conference | THE DAILY HERALD

Dutch Caribbean Members of Parliament (MPs) recently ended their first attendance at the annual ParlAmericas assembly held in Montevideo, Uruguay May 27-29.

During the three-day gathering they participated in interactive sessions, discussions and knowledge exchanges with colleagues from the greater region. Central themes included technological disruption, climate change, social polarisation and demographic changes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-back-from-regional-conference