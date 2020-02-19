MPs continue discussions on public home repair today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will continue their discussions on the status of repairs of public homes and facilities managed by St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) in an urgent public plenary session set for today, Wednesday at 2:00pm.

The meeting was adjourned on February 5. Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Christopher Wever and representatives of SMHDF will be present.

The meeting was requested by former National Alliance (NA) MPs Anna Richardson and Solange Ludmilla Duncan and then independent MP Rolando Brison.

The public can follow the deliberations in person at the House of Parliament located across from the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.pearlfmradio.sx ,

www.sxmparliament.org and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-continue-discussions-on-public-home-repair-today