MPs continue talks on liquidity support, PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will continue their talks on the situation at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and liquidity support today Thursday, May 20, at 3:00pm, during the continuation of a meeting that started with a different agenda point.

The original agenda point was a discussion on the country reform packages priorities and objective measures 2021; however, given recent developments it was decided during the continuation of the meeting on Friday, May 14, based on a proposal from United St. Maarten Party (US Party) MP Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper, that the discussions would shift to the situation at the airport and liquidity support, etc.

During last Friday’s meeting MPs questioned Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on whether the correct procedures had been followed for the suspension of PJIA holding company PJIAH Managing Director Dexter Doncher and whether Doncher had been heard prior to his suspension, amongst other points.

Because Jacobs had to leave the meeting, it was abruptly adjourned until further notice after three MPs had spoken and one more was scheduled to speak. Jacobs will be in attendance at today’s meeting.

