MPs-elect receive election notification | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau Nathalie Tackling on Friday last presented the election notification to the various Members of Parliament (MPs)-elect during a session held at the House of Parliament.

During the meeting, Tackling explained the process to the MPs-elect present regarding the notification and acceptance of their election as a Member of the Parliament of St. Maarten.

On the invitation of the Central Voting Bureau, the Secretary General of Parliament, Garrick Richardson, explained the process going forward. This included the submission, examination, and approval of the credentials, the oath-taking ceremony at the Cabinet of the Governor, and the orientation period organised for the newly elected MPs by the Secretariat of Parliament.

