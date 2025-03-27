MPs Kotai and Lewis call for immediate action to safeguard tourism sector after video surfaced | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Viren Kotai and Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis have called for immediate action to protect St. Maarten’s tourism industry after a video surfaced on Tuesday showing a physical altercation between two individuals outside the A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo facility.

Kotai said in a press release issued on Tuesday that the individuals appear to be offering services to tourists arriving on the island. Such incidents, he said, pose a serious risk to St. Maarten’s reputation, noting that tourism is the backbone of our economy, and actions like these threaten the livelihood of countless residents who depend on the primary pillar.

Kotai strongly condemns this behaviour and calls on all individuals to act responsibly and professionally. “Apart from these actions harming the individuals involved, they also jeopardize the island’s image and the trust of our visitors,” said Kotai.

Recognising the challenges faced by law enforcement, Kotai acknowledges the immense responsibility already placed on the police to ensure the safety and security of the country. To address this issue, he proposes exploring the possibility of engaging the Volunteer Corps St. Maarten VKS to guard key institutions such as the harbour and airport. The VKS, a dedicated group of volunteers, has a proven track record of assisting in maintaining public safety during emergencies and crises.

He said strengthening the VKS should be a priority for the government. This includes reviewing and adjusting their mandate to enable them to take on expanded roles in safeguarding critical areas. Kotai said, “Investing in the development of the VKS will enhance security as well as empower its volunteers. Protecting our island’s key infrastructure is a position pride and purpose.”

He urges the relevant authorities to immediately take action to prevent such incidents from recurring. Collaboration between the Prime Minister, Ministers of Justice and Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Port St Maarten, the VKS, and other stakeholders is essential to ensure the safety of our visitors and the sustainability of our tourism sector, Kotai noted.

In a separate release issued on Wednesday, Lewis called on TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Martin to take immediate action in restoring order and preventing illegal public transportation at key tourist hotspots. He warned that such activities could lead to unacceptable behaviour, including violent altercations, which tarnish the island’s reputation.

Lewis said “a troubling video” had surfaced on Tuesday, showing a physical altercation outside the harbour, reportedly stemming from a heated dispute over transporting tourists. He strongly condemned such behaviour by individuals who serve as representatives of St. Maarten’s tourism industry. He urged the TEATT Minister to enforce stricter regulations and establish clear conditions to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Additionally, Lewis suggested that collaborative initiatives be implemented in partnership with the Minister of Justice to organise joint enforcement operations with police officers. He emphasised that this alarming video should serve as a wake-up call for immediate action rather than waiting for a more severe incident to occur before responding.

“Failure to act now could have dire consequences, including a decline in our country’s reputation and a potential economic crisis. The tourism sector is the backbone of our economy, and any negative perception could deter visitors, ultimately affecting businesses and livelihoods,” Lewis said.

He reiterated the urgent need for proactive measures to protect the integrity of St. Maarten’s

tourism industry and ensure a safe and welcoming environment for visitors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-kotai-and-lewis-call-for-immediate-action-to-safeguard-tourism-sector-after-video-surfaced