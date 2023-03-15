MPs participate in I-Team workshop | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the workshop.



PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament participated in a workshop with representatives of the Implementation Team Corporate Governance (I-Team) on Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, 2023.

On Thursday, I-Team Chairman Miguel Alexander and members Joane Dovale-Meit and Professor Frank Kunneman presented the mission, including deliverables such as the draft legislation on corporate governance.

On Friday, Kunneman and Dovale-Meit gave a workshop to Members of Parliament on corporate governance-related information and the role of Parliament as it relates to government-owned enterprises. The workshop also touched on the role and authorities of government as it relates to government-owned enterprises.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-participate-in-i-team-workshop