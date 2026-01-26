MPs Roseburg, Jansen-Webster take part in gender based violence conf. | THE DAILY HERALD

URSM MPs Sjamira Roseburg (left) and Veronica Jansen-Webster (right).

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO–Members of Parliament (MPs) Sjamira Roseburg and Veronica Jansen-Webster played an active role in advancing regional action against Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) during a two-day parliamentary conference held January 21–22, 2026.

MP Roseburg moderated the opening session of the conference, which was convened by ParlAmericas and brought together female parliamentarians from across the Caribbean and Latin America. MP Jansen-Webster participated in the discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary responses to digital forms of gender-based violence.

The conference examined the growing impact of digital technologies in enabling harassment and abuse targeting women in politics. A regional qualitative study presented during the opening session revealed that all women interviewed – current and former political officeholders – had experienced one or more forms of TFGBV. The study highlighted frequent online attacks on women’s appearance and personal lives, often intensifying during election periods, and noted that many cases go unreported or are met with inadequate responses from authorities.

Parliamentarians discussed how TFGBV undermines democratic participation by discouraging women’s leadership and weakening legislative representation. The discussions underscored the link between women’s participation in parliaments and stronger advocacy for social development, women’s rights, family protection, and humanitarian legislation.

The conference also focused on solutions, including strengthening legislation, expanding public awareness, updating parliamentary codes of conduct to address digital harassment, and improving regional cooperation.

According to a press release, MP Roseburg has already begun amending legislation in St. Maarten based on the Lei Olimpia framework, with the aim of establishing legal protections against digital gender-based violence. The proposed amendments will also integrate provisions from the December 2025 Draft Inter-American Model Law on Gender-Based Digital Violence.

Both MPs intend to present the conference outcomes and proposed legal amendments to the re-established Women’s Caucus in Parliament, followed by submission to the full Parliament of St. Maarten. They also plan outreach with schools and youth organisations to promote digital safety and awareness.

During the conference, MPs Roseburg and Jansen-Webster also met with the chairperson of the Caribbean Women’s Organization, who committed to supporting the creation of a female youth chapter in St. Maarten to empower young women and future leaders.

The regional dialogue was supported by ParlAmericas and its partners and underscored a shared commitment among legislators to confront technology-facilitated abuse and protect women’s full participation in public life.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-roseburg-jansen-webster-take-part-in-gender-based-violence-conf