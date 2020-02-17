MPs select Rogers, Gumbs for General Audit Chamber Chair | THE DAILY HERALD

National Alliance MP Ardwell Irion and United St. Maarten Party MP Akeem Arrindell counting the ballots cast for the position of Chairperson of the General Audit Chamber during Monday’s meeting.

~ Offringa, Johnson for member ~

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday finally voted for candidates to occupy the positions of Chairperson and member of the General Audit Chamber.

The last time the meeting was held on January 21, there were insufficient members to proceed with voting on the proposals and the meeting had to be adjourned.

During the public meeting, MPs voted for attorney Jason Rogers for the position of Chairperson and Alphons Gumbs was selected as the second choice. For the position of member of the General Audit Chamber Mandy Daal-Offringa was selected as the first choice and banker Wayne Johnson as second.

Chairperson of Parliament Rolando Brison congratulated all the candidates and wished them much success in these important positions. He said the names would be forwarded to Governor Eugene Holiday for further handling so that the General Audit Chamber could have the positions of Chairperson and member filled.

The position of Chairperson of the General Audit Chamber became vacant in August last year. Current Chairperson Ronald Halman sat through his seven-year term. Halman and Rogers were originally nominated for the Chairperson’s post. However, soon after, it became evident that the circumstances of Halman had changed. In light of this, Parliament had requested the General Audit Chamber to submit the name of a second candidate. However, the Chamber decided to redo the entire process and a new request was received from the General Audit Chamber for nomination to the Governor. The new recommendation list was discussed in the presidium of Parliament.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-select-rogers-gumbs-for-general-audit-chamber-chair