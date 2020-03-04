MPs talk ordinances establishing annual accounts, disposal of UTS shares today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will discuss the national ordinance establishing the annual accounts for St. Maarten for the financial year 2015, and authorisation of the amendment to the national ordinance for the disposal of the shares of United Telecommunications Services (UTS), in a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament today, Wednesday at 2:00pm.

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion will be present at the meeting.

The public can follow the deliberations in person at the House of Parliament located across from the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.sxmparliament.org ,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-talk-ordinances-establishing-annual-accounts-disposal-of-uts-shares-today