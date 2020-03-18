MPs to continue discussion on amending land tax ordinance | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will continue their discussions on the National Ordinance to amend the General National Ordinance on Land Taxes in connection with international obligations in a plenary public session set for 2:00pm today, Wednesday.

The meeting had been adjourned on February 20. Finance Minister Ardwell Irion will be present. Due to measures taken to mitigating the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is currently closed to the public until further notice.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM, www.pearlfmradio.sx, www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-to-continue-discussion-on-amending-land-tax-ordinance