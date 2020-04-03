MPs to continue talks on new Code of Criminal Procedure | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The National Ordinance establishing a new Code of Criminal Procedure will be the main subject of discussion when Members of Parliament (MPs) gather for a public virtual Parliament plenary meeting today, Friday, at 2:00pm.

The session is the continuation of a meeting adjourned on March 20. Justice Minister Anna Richardson will be present for the session.

Due to measures taken to mitigate COVID-19, the House of Parliament is currently closed to the general public until further notice.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.pearlfmradio.sx,

www.sxmparliament.org and Parliament’s Facebook page: “Parliament of Sint Maarten”.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-to-continue-talks-on-new-code-of-criminal-procedure