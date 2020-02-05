MPs to continue talks on repairs of SMHDF-managed homes, facilities | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will continue their discussions on the status of repairs of public homes and facilities managed by the St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) during the continuation of an urgent public plenary session set for 12:00pm today, Wednesday.

The meeting had been adjourned on January 23. Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Christopher Wever and representatives of SMHDF will be present for the meeting.

The agenda point is the status of repairs of the public homes and facilities managed by SMHDF and giving an account of the status of affairs of SMHDF.

The meeting was requested by National Alliance (NA) MPs Anna Richardson, Solange Ludmilla Duncan and Independent MP Rolando Brison.

Members of the public may follow the deliberations in person at the House of Parliament located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM, www.pearlfmradio.sx, www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-to-continue-talks-on-repairs-of-smhdf-managed-homes-facilities