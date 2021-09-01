MPs to get update on Trust Fund projects | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will receive an update on the Trust Fund programmes and projects during a meeting of Parliament’s Committee of General Affairs at 11:00am today, Wednesday, September 1.

Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs and representatives of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) will be in attendance.

The agenda points are update on Trust Fund (World Bank) Programme and Projects and the status of European funding programmes and projects for St. Maarten.

Due to measures taken to mitigate COVID-19, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building. The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.sxmparliament.org, and

www.pearlfmradio.sx .

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-to-get-update-on-trust-fund-projects