MPs to talk PJIA finances, funding, CFO resignation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The financial situation of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), funding for the reconstruction of the facility, and the resignation of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will be discussed when Members of Parliament (MPs) meet in an urgent plenary public session of Parliament today Friday, at 2:00pm.

Minister of General Affairs/Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion will be present at the meeting.

The meeting was requested by National Alliance (NA) MP Christophe Emmanuel and United St. Maarten Party (US Party) MPs Claudius Buncamper and Akeem Arrindell.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.sxmparliament.org ,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mps-to-talk-pjia-finances-funding-cfo-resignation