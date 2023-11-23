MSC Seaside Cruise Ship to Arrive at 6:00 PM | THE DAILY HERALD

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has been informed that the cruise ship MSC Seaside which was scheduled to call on Thursday morning will now be calling at 6:00 PM on November 23rd. The cruise ship will depart at 2:00 AM November 24th.

The change in itinerary is due to a Medivac operation to Europe which delayed the arrival of the vessel. Some crew will embark and disembark along with a few passengers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/msc-seaside-cruise-ship-to-arrive-at-6-00-pm