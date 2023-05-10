MSWI’s oldest student gets his captain’s licence | THE DAILY HERALD

Cecilien Richardson Flanders, better known as Captain Frenchy, displays his certificates after passing the MSWI courses.





MARIGOT–Maritime School of the West Indies (MSWI) located in Cole Bay is usually accustomed to running a variety of courses for the younger generation, typically mega yacht crews who need mandatory certifications, locals who require certification for certain maritime functions, so it was a surprise for the school to find a student enrolling on a course at the advanced age of eighty years old.

Cecilien Richardson Flanders, better known as Captain Frenchy, owner of Captain Frenchy’s restaurant on the Grand Case Boulevard was that student though on appearance one would never imagine he was 80. According to the school he had his 80th birthday during the course.

Flanders passed the 15-metre power boat and VHF radio course, a four-day course involving theory and practical, from 8:30am to 4:00pm each day.

He said he decided to take the course because he was tired of being harassed by French authorities to abide by regulations.

“I have a small dinghy with an outboard motor and I find it ludicrous that they were harassing me because I have over 60 years of experience on the sea with boats, but I had no choice but to do the course,” Flanders explained. “It is necessary because European regulations apply in St. Martin. I found the teaching of the course at the school to be very professional.”

MSWI owner Garth Steyn said: “It’s been an honour to have Captain Frenchy on our course. We had a lot of fun with him this past week and he kept us on our toes. He kept us laughing with his stories. He did an amazing job, a great guy.

