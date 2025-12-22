Multi-agency border operation leads to several arrests and vehicle seizures | THE DAILY HERALD

The joint operation targeted all four borders of the island.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, in coordination with multiple law enforcement partners, carried out a large-scale border control operation on Saturday, December 20, targeting all four borders of the island. The operation, which ran from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, involved close collaboration with Customs, the Immigration Service, the St. Maarten Volunteer Corps VKS, Marines, and the Gendarmerie.

The initiative aimed to enhance border security and enforcement across St. Maarten. By pooling the expertise and resources of the participating agencies, authorities were able to conduct a wide range of checks, including vehicle inspections, document verification, and targeted security measures.

Several checkpoints were set up at strategic locations throughout the island. KPSM officers, along with Customs and Immigration personnel, conducted border and document controls, while the VKS and Marines monitored the perimeter and assisted with vehicle searches where needed.

The operation produced notable results. Authorities inspected 471 vehicles and checked 270 individuals for valid documentation. Seven buses carrying a total of 59 passengers were examined, and three scooters were impounded. Two vehicles were seized due to missing documents.

Four individuals were arrested for lacking valid residence papers, with three later released after family members provided proper documentation. Additionally, 65 individuals were preventively searched by police, 40 vehicles were searched by Customs, and one person was arrested under the Opium Ordinance.

KPSM emphasised the importance of coordinated multi-agency operations for maintaining safety and law enforcement on the island. Officials praised the collaboration between the participating agencies, noting that such efforts contribute to a safer environment for both residents and visitors.

The police force confirmed that similar operations will continue, especially during the busy Christmas and New Year period, highlighting KPSM and its partners’ ongoing commitment to security and law enforcement in St. Maarten.

For more information, the public can visit www.policesxm.sx or contact the KPSM Communication Department at +1-721-542-9128.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/multi-agency-border-operation-leads-to-several-arrests-and-vehicle-seizures