Multiple schools encounter COVID-19 scares this week | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Two primary schools are currently facing COVID-19 infection alerts, namely Sister Regina Primary School and Sister Magda Primary School.

On Thursday, October 29, Sister Regina Primary School sent out a letter to all parents and guardians notifying them about teachers who are currently in quarantine.

Management of the school said the teachers have reportedly been in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. For safety reasons the teachers have been placed in quarantine for the recommended 14-day period.

This news will not interrupt classes as the school informed that the teachers will continue to work from home, and as such classes will continue.

The Daily Herald also understands that a pupil of Sister Magda Primary School has claimed to be COVID-19 positive. This was shared by the pupil via WhatsApp on Wednesday.

After learning of this, management of the school promptly sent out a letter to all parents and guardians within the child’s class addressing the matter.

In a request for comment by this newspaper, the manager of the school declined to do so. Currently the school is open for its examination class, vulnerable pupils and some pupils in cycle one.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/multiple-schools-encounter-covid-19-scares-this-week