Multiple shots fired at man on a scooter | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the shooting as detectives collected forensic evidence.

ST. PETERS–A barrage of gunfire rang out on St. Peters Road around 2:45pm Friday, as a would-be killer attempted to end the life of a man on a scooter.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Santos Bakery. Sources at the scene told The Daily Herald that a man wearing a white shirt and brown pants walked up to another man on a scooter and fired multiple times at close range. He then fled the scene on foot.

Residents in the area reported that they heard at least 8 gunshots. Forensic investigators were observed marking off as many as six spent cartridges on the ground as evidence.

Sources say the victim left the scene in a private vehicle shortly after the shooting, leaving his scooter behind.

There are no indications that any of the multiple rounds hit the victim, said police officials. There was no blood found at the scene and no one with gunshot wounds has appeared at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) as of 4:00pm Friday

It is yet unknown whether a gunshot victim has shown up at Louis Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia.

Persons with information about this shooting are requested to contact police at tel. 1-721-542-2222 or the anonymous and free-of-charge tip line at tel. 9300.

