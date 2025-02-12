Murder suspect arrested on Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

Police Headquarters front lawn.

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is continuing the investigation into the homicide that occurred in The Farrington on Friday, February 7. On Monday, a 29-year-old man from The Farrington area was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The victim has now been identified as Carl Stephen Carter, who was in his sixties. The police continue to urge the public, who have seen or heard anything pertaining to the crime, to come forward with any information.

The police are also reporting that on Saturday, February 8, at 5:45pm, a report was received of shots fired near the Anglican Church in Island Harbour. A 29-year-old man from The Keys sustained a gunshot wound, received medical attention and is now recovering.

The police are warning haulers of refuse and solid waste that they must comply with the law and make sure that loads are closed-in with a canvas cover or placed in tightly sealed containers. Failure to do so is a crime and can lead to fines.

