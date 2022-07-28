Mussington appeals to the State for help over Sargassum crisis | THE DAILY HERALD

President Mussington discusses the situation with a Koole employee in Cul de Sac on Wednesday. (Collectivité Our News photo)

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington has asked for an urgent intervention from the State over the Sargassum crisis, the massive influx affecting in particular Cul de Sac Bay. The situation has already caused the closure of Pinel Island. He conceded such is the scale of the amount of Sargassum that the Collectivité alone cannot handle it.



Despite businesses being mobilised to help in the clean-up, the current resources are inadequate for such a huge task that will take days of clean-up, while more Sargassum is on the way.

More sophisticated equipment is needed and prevention measures must be implemented to divert the Sargassum, Mussington insisted on a visit to Cul de Sac Bay on Wednesday with Secretary-General of the Préfecture, Fabien Sésé. Sargassum is already causing erosion along the shoreline where Fish Day is normally held.

The Collectivité is currently working closely on the problem with the State department Direction de L’Environment de L’Aménagement et de Logement (DEAL). It was also understood Wednesday that Koole Contractors will be joining other companies, Jancky and GTN in the clean-up and collection of Sargassum.

