Mussington meets with Chamber of Commerce | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington received Interprofessional Consular Chamber of St. Martin CCISM President Angèle Dormoy and her team on Thursday, April 14, to review current issues of importance.

Several topics were discussed, such as the 2021-2026 Mandate Plan and CCISM’s partnerships with the Collectivité, the Chamber’s Strategic Plan for 2027, CCISM’s 2022 budget and, finally, the Maison des Entreprises itself.

The Collectivité noted this was a constructive exchange between Mussington and Dormoy, in the presence of CCISM board members Dorvan Cocks and Emmanuel Gimenez, Director Julien Bataille and First Vice-president of the Collectivité Alain Richardson, who is president of the economic development delegation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mussington-meets-with-chamber-of-commerce