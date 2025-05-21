Mussington reacts to shocking death of Claire Pryce on Sat. | THE DAILY HERALD

The late Claire Pryce.

MARIGOT–More information has emerged on the murder of the woman in her forties in French Quarter on Saturday morning, May 17. A suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody by Gendarmes.

“Claire Pryce; her name must not become just another name on a list. Her name must awaken our conscience,” said Collectivité President Louis Mussington in a statement. “She lost her life at the hands of her partner.

“A woman, a mother, originally from Jamaica, she had been living the last few years in St. Peters on the Dutch side, raising her son alone, and trying to rebuild her life. This murder shocks us and outrages us.

“I extend my deepest condolences to her son, her family, and all her loved ones. Nothing can ease their pain – but we have a duty: not to look away. Violence against women has no place in Saint-Martin – or anywhere else. It must stop.

“This is not just about reacting to each tragedy. It’s about taking action so that there are no more tragedies like this.”

No further details were released by the Prosecutor on the case as the investigation continues.

