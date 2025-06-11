Mussington receives members of Prevention and Security Mission | THE DAILY HERALD

Meeting in progress with members of CLSPD.

MARIGOT–Collectivité President Louis Mussington recently welcomed members of the Prevention and Security Mission (Conseil Local de Sécurité et de Prévention de la Délinquance (CLSPD)) and, in particular, the social mediators who work in the field.

It was an opportunity to convey a message of recognition and encouragement for their work in maintaining public peace. Mussington praised the team's determination and professionalism, particularly in their exemplary handling of the social unrest that occurred on May 23 in Sandy-Ground, where dialogue between inhabitants and institutions was restored thanks to their commitment to community outreach.

Mussington emphasised the importance of community outreach. Maintaining a strong link between citizens and institutions is the cornerstone of public peace. The Collectivité will continue to maintain this close relationship with the population, mobilising citizens around more inclusive and co-constructed public policies to strengthen territorial cohesion. During this exchange, he reaffirmed the need for CLSPD to act as a pillar of public peace, in synergy with the State and Justice services, and through several complementary areas such as:

* Co-production of security with institutional actors (particularly through structural projects structuring issues such as video surveillance),

* Social mediation, to strengthen the bonds of trust between residents and institutions,

* Socio-cultural activities, to keep young people occupied and valued outside school hours,

* Prevention of incivility and violence, particularly in schools.

These actions, carried out on a daily basis in neighbourhoods, contribute to the overall prevention of crime and the creation of a climate conducive to social peace. Mussington expressed his satisfaction with the work carried out and confirmed his renewed commitment to intensify actions in favour of young people and disadvantaged groups, with the ultimate goal of promoting the well-being and social development of the territory.

Large-scale actions will soon be presented, in conjunction with partners such as the French and European Forum for Urban Security, as part of the development of the Territorial Strategy for Security and Crime Prevention, as well as with Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce CCISM, around a mentoring project for young people from neighbourhoods.

During the exchange, particular attention was paid to the Sandy Ground neighbourhood, identified as a priority in the context of the City Policy. Mussington announced that concrete actions and measures will soon be unveiled for this sensitive area, in addition to the work already carried out on the ground by social mediators.

Other neighbourhoods in the territory will be fully integrated into the range of prevention actions, including Saint-James and its surroundings, Grand-Case, Colombier, Saint-Louis, Rambaud, Concordia, and Quartier d’Orléans.

In conclusion, Mussington reiterated that “A peaceful population, living in tranquillity, is the foundation of harmonious development and guarantees that young people can grow up in a stable, protected environment with a promising future.”

