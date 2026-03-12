MYF groups visits Statia fire Department | THE DAILY HERALD

Firefighter Candida Gibbs giving the children instructions on how to properly contact the authorities.

ST EUSTATIUS–Children participating in activities organised by the Mega D Youth Foundation (MYF) enjoyed an educational visit to the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department Statia branch during the island’s primary school holiday week.

The visit formed part of a series of daytime activities arranged by the foundation to give children opportunities to learn while having fun outside the classroom.

On Wednesday afternoon, MYF’s youngest group, consisting of fourteen children aged six to seven, visited the fire station, where they were warmly welcomed by firefighter Dyens Saladin and his team.

During the visit, firefighters explained the importance of the emergency number 911 and when it should be used. The children were also introduced to the different fire trucks stationed on the island, including two vehicles used for aircraft emergencies and two that serve the wider community.

The young visitors later took part in an obstacle course featuring hands-on activities such as unrolling a fire hose, rescuing a “wounded person,” and using a real fire hose under close supervision.

Children taking turns handling the fire hose.

The highlight for many came when the children were invited to sit in the large fire trucks and activate the horns and sirens, an experience that generated great excitement.

The MYF children are all smiles inside the fire truck.

The following day, the older MYF group, known as “Forever Friends,” visited the station where they were welcomed by Jan van Dijck and his team. The children asked questions and listened attentively as firefighters shared stories about the challenges they face while responding to emergencies.

Firefighters and MYF children pause for a photo after their visit.

Their visit concluded with a drive around the island in a fire truck with the sirens activated, drawing cheers from other MYF participants who waved enthusiastically as the vehicle passed by.

MYF expressed its appreciation to the Statia Fire Department for hosting the visits and providing the children with a memorable and educational experience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/myf-groups-visits-statia-fire-department