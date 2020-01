Prime Minister and National Alliance (NA) leader Silveria Jacobs and her family cast their ballot at the Belvedere Community Center in Belvedere early on election day. After voting, Jacobs called on residents via the media, to go out and exercise their democratic right to vote. Jacobs (left) is pictured here with her daughter and her uncle.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93861-na-leader-votes