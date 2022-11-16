NAf. 10,000 reward for information on unsolved killing of Coconut Man | THE DAILY HERALD

Reward offered by police.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, is offering a reward of NAf. 10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the killing of Randolf Williams, better known as “Coco” or “Coconut Man”.

The now-previous location of Topper’s restaurant on Welfare Road was burglarised on April 20, 2021, by unknown person(s), who assaulted Williams when he caught them in the act. Williams was residing at the back of the restaurant.

The elderly man was later found lying on the ground in critical condition. He was treated by Ambulance personnel and transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Williams remained in hospital for almost four months but did not recover from his injuries. He passed away on August 16, 2021.

The investigation into the assault that led to Williams’ death has been ongoing since the incident occurred, police said. “It continues to be an active investigation into the circumstances related to his death.”

KPSM’s Major Crimes Team arrested one suspect, H.C., on October 15, 2021. He was released, but remains a suspect. Other suspects are being sought by police.

Any information you have about this case is worth giving to police, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem. The reward goes to the person or persons who offer information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the assailants in this case. Contact the Major Crimes Team on tel. +1-721-542-2222 ext. 208, 211 or 214, or contact the anonymous tip line 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/naf-10-000-reward-for-information-on-unsolved-killing-of-coconut-man