NAf. 490,000 to run Miss Lalie Center | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–NAf. 490,000 is allocated for Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center MLC, said Minister of Justice Anna Richardson in her answers during the public budget 2022 meeting on Thursday, January 20. These funds will be used for rehabilitation programmes and a progressive learning environment for the young detainees, among other things.

There are currently nine inmates detained at MLC, said Richardson in response to questions posed by Member of Parliament (MP) Angelique Romou about the current state of the youth detention centre. One detainee is 16 years old, one is 17, four are 18, two are 19 and one is 20, she said.

According to Richardson, “MLC has its share of challenges with the youth.” For instance, some residents in the neighbourhood expressed grievances about inmates’ behaviour. Richardson said her ministry is trying to mitigate these.

Additionally, Foundation Judicial Institute St. Maarten SJIB and the Court of Guardianship are working with both the youngsters and their parents or guardians to reform destructive behaviours, Richardson said.

The Ministry of Justice has also been in close contact with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport to improve the young inmates’ education through progressive learning programmes.

