NAGICO, DMF partner to take steel pan music beyond classroom | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of NAGICO, DMF and some of the participating schools.

PHILIPSBURG–NAGICO Insurances has partnered with Dow’s Musical Foundation (DMF) to facilitate the teaching and performance of students in the musical art form of playing the steel pan beyond the classroom.

The objective of the programme is to create a platform for pupils and students in primary and secondary schools to sharpen their steel pan playing skills and showcase their talent.

“Through our partnership with the DMF, at least 450 students between the ages of 11 and 18 years, from 10 schools, will get the opportunity to perform at various public events in 2020 and even compete against each other for bragging rights and other prizes,” NAGICO said in a press release on Thursday.

“We know that this partnership will make a positive social impact and contribute to the character of our youth in St. Maarten. We expect that the Beyond the Classroom Programme will also open doors for the students and the island as a whole. After all, music is food for the soul,” the insurance company stated.

Discipline, respect, teamwork, presentation skills and confidence in oneself are by-products that will also be derived from the programme. “These core values and qualities are vital to shaping well-rounded individuals and NAGICO Insurances and DMF are eager to contribute to society in this regard,” it was stated in the release.

“We are very thankful to NAGICO Insurances for partnering with us on this project. Steel Pan is an important part of our culture and we intend to pass it on to the next generation and ensure that this art form is not lost,” DMF Founder Isidore “Mighty Dow” York said.

DMF has also engaged other private partners in the community to come onboard the first Beyond the Classroom initiative – the Steel Band Inter-School Competition which is set for April 4, at the St. Maarten Festival Village from 7:00 to 10:00pm.

“Come out and support your fellow students, school, alma mater, friends or family. It will be a truly spectacular event,” it was stated in the release.

NAGICO said it remains committed to St. Maarten and its culture and is honoured to be part of the initiative.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nagico-dmf-partner-to-take-steel-pan-music-beyond-classroom