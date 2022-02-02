NAGICO marks 40th anniversary today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The NAGICO Insurances Group, which was founded in St. Maarten on February 2, 1982, and is also headquartered in the country, is marking its 40th anniversary today, Wednesday, February 2.

The company said it will be having a year-long celebration to mark the significant milestone. “The COVID-19 situation limits the group’s ability to host traditional celebratory events, for which it has been known, however, NAGICO is adamant that this milestone achievement must be commemorated,” NAGICO said. “NAGICO was tight lipped about what they had in store, but they advised that it would be exciting and meaningful.”

NAGICO said it intends to celebrate its 40th anniversary in a manner that “honours the people” and communities which have supported and embraced it over the decades.

NAGICO has been a part of the St. Maarten community for the past four decades and this year has started off very special for them with the news that they were voted the #1 insurer for the 15th consecutive year, NAGICO said.

The insurer expanded its operations around the Caribbean and has built a reputation over the years of being there, not only for their policyholders when they suffer a loss, but also for investing in and supporting the communities within which it operates, whether it be in the areas of sport, education, culture, health and wellness or otherwise.

The company said it sincerely thanks the people of St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean, its staff, agents, brokers, business partners and the general public for their continued trust and confidence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nagico-marks-40th-anniversary-today