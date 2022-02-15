NAGICO Senior Calypso competition good to go | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Reigning Calypso Monarch Empress Zee, King Beau Beau and The Protege will all be competing in the NAGICO Senior Calypso Competition.



PHILIPSBURG–The NAGICO Senior Calypso Competition is back in full force for Carnival 2022, with Empress Zee still on the throne and eighteen singers vying for the prestigious title of Calypso Monarch.

St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) introduced the line-up of singers via social media on Monday, and said that the foundation and Carnival stakeholders are excited to stage and attend the Senior Calypso Competition again.

“It’s been two years since we last heard calypso on stage, so you can expect these artistes to have plenty of social commentary to share with lovers and fans of sweet Kaiso,” the SCDF said in a press release on Monday.

The foundation said it is also very pleased to have NAGICO back on board as the title sponsor for the event. “This was crucial for us and the competition in a very difficult year. Calypso is such a central part of Carnival, and NAGICO is a longstanding, dependable partner. We are very happy that we will be able to extend our relationship with NAGICO in the benefit of calypso,” the SCDF said.

The NAGICO Senior Calypso Eliminations will be held in a venue to be announced, on Saturday, March 19, and the Calypso Finals in Carnival Village, on April 26.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nagico-senior-calypso-competition-good-to-go