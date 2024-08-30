Nanny Nurssy urges govt. to focus on homeless population | THE DAILY HERALD

Nanny Nurssy with the gentleman she assisted earlier this week.

PHILIPSBURG–Nurse Monique of God Bless Nurse Monique (GBNM) Nanny Nurssy Foundation

has issued a plea to government to pay some attention to the growing homeless population in the

country.

“Please, please, government officials – it’s time to do something positive for all those homeless

people that are walking around St. Maarten,” Nanny Nurssy told “The Daily Herald”. “Day by day,

[we see] more new faces of lots of homeless boys in need of total hygiene and care and it’s very

sad,” she said, adding that “Nothing, absolutely nothing is being done about this problem.”

Nanny Nurssy said she is grateful that she is able to assist the homeless. “One thing for sure,

Nanny Nurssy thanks God for the task He has given me to do on this earth. It doesn't matter

however the homeless look, smell or whatever, Nanny Nurssy is not going to turn her back on

them once God gives me life, health and strength,” she said.

She highlighted the case of a man who had been walking around with the same clothing for five

to six months whom she had been trying to get to agree for her to give him a bath and earlier this

week she was finally able to assist him. “He has over 5-6 months walking around with the same

clothes. It has been a long time that I have been trying to get to give him a Nanny Nurssy special –

[a cleaning] from his head down to his toes, but he has been refusing, but Nanny Nurssy got

through,” she said.

She said the man had needed medical attention, as his toes had been bleeding and he could not

walk. It turned out he had a fracture. She provided him with a pair of slippers and called 911 so

that he could receive medical attention and she will provide him with clothing.

She thanked everyone who has been assisting her, whether with donations or with positive

words of encouragement, including those who assisted with this recent case and those who have

assisted her over the years and those who continue to do so.

Nanny Nurssy said she will always assist whenever and wherever she can. She is calling on the

community to put credit on her phone so she can continue communicating with people to

continue carrying out her benevolent tasks. Her telephone number is +1-721-586-2477.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nanny-nurssy-urges-govt-to-focus-on-homeless-population