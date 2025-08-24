NAPB, ABVO back Fire, Ambulance staff in call for solution to grievances | THE DAILY HERALD

NAPB President Marcus Pantophlet

PHILIPSBURG–NAPB-Sint Maarten and ABVO-Sint Maarten law enforcement workers unions have declared solidarity with Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU), which represents firefighters and ambulance workers, who have raised concerns over-staffing, safety, and working conditions.

“Firefighters and paramedics stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us every day on the front lines. Today, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” said NAPB-Sint Maarten president Marcus Pantophlet. “Their fight for fair conditions and adequate resources is our fight too.”

“Solidarity among public safety workers sends a clear message: we are united in our commitment to protect the public and each other,” added ABVO-Sint Maarten president Sharlon L. Cathalina.

WICSU-PSU welcomed the support. ABVO and NAPB urged elected officials and the public to recognise the essential role of emergency responders and the urgent need to provide the resources and respect these roles deserve.

ABVO President Sharlon Cathalina

