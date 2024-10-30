NAPB concerned about ‘significant delay’ in national decrees issuance | THE DAILY HERALD

NAPB President Marcus Pantophlet.

PHILIPSBURG–The Nationale Algemene Politie Bond (NAPB) union is concerned about delays in the issuance of national decrees to workers in the justice chain and plans to meet with the various departments in the minister to speak to its members.

The union issued a press release to address what is said is “ongoing concerns” by its members regarding their National Decrees as well as a response to the objection letters that were submitted to the Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis.

The union said its president Marcus Pantophlet has been carefully monitoring the situation of the disbursement of the National Decrees and has noticed a significant delay in the process.

“Pantophlet along with his board, met with the Minister of Justice on October 23, 2024, and inquired about this delay. Minister Lewis then indicated that the process is being “sabotaged,” the union said in a press release.

Pantophlet believes that this matter with the National Decrees requires urgent attention as this delay has sparked a wave of deep concern and speculation among the members of NAPB St. Maarten as some members have already received their National Decrees while others have not.

“We cannot have members in the field or on the work floor with some having their National decrees and some without. This creates a different kind of demotivation that country St. Maarten cannot afford. I believe in standing firm in my commitment to advocating for all members and making sure that all of their concerns and grievances are heard,” Pantophlet said.

In light of this, Pantophlet, along with his board, plans to make scheduled visits to the different departments within the Ministry of Justice to speak with the members of NAPB St. Maarten and also to have a meaningful dialogue with the respective department heads.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/napb-concerned-about-significant-delay-in-national-decrees-issuance