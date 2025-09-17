NAPB President calls on Parliament’s Justice Committee to review law enforcement budgets | THE DAILY HERALD

NAPB President Marcus Pantophlet with members of his delegation in Parliament on Tuesday.

PHILIPSBURG–NAPB President Marcus Pantophlet on Tuesday called on Parliament’s Justice Committee to advocate for a comprehensive review of budget allocations to law enforcement agencies.

He said the review should focus on enhancing frontline capacity, upgrading equipment and technology, and expanding mental health and wellness programmes for officers.

Pantophlet made the remarks during the continuation of a meeting of the Committee of Justice. A major concern raised was the lack of adequate resources for officers, who must perform under increasing pressures with limited manpower, outdated equipment and insufficient support services. “These challenges not only hinder operational efficiency but compromise officer safety and community trust,” Pantophlet told Parliament.

He also addressed the strained relationship between the Ministry and justice workers. “Political rhetoric, conflicting directives, and perceived lack of support have left many officers feeling undervalued,” he said. He added that restoring trust requires open communication, mutual respect, and shared responsibility, adding that all unions are ready to play a constructive role in rebuilding this relationship.

“The safety of the community of St Maarten, the integrity of our justice system, and the well-being of our officers depend on our ability to work together,” Pantophlet said. “All unions collectively stand ready to engage in meaningful dialogue and to contribute constructively to the evolution of our justice system. We respectfully ask that our voices be heard, our concerns addressed, and our role respected as essential partners in justice and public safety.”

Speaking on behalf of more than 220 justice workers, Pantophlet said his members serve the community “with integrity, courage, and a deep commitment to public safety.” He added, “Our members are on the front lines every day upholding the law, protecting lives, and often placing their own safety at risk to preserve the peace and security we all value.”

Pantophlet said the unions’ appearance in Parliament was in response to the Justice Committee’s queries concerning ongoing matters in the Justice Ministry that directly and indirectly affect the working conditions, rights, and morale of justice personnel across St Maarten. He said the unions welcome dialogue and hope it will lead to actionable outcomes benefiting both law enforcement and the broader justice system.

He stressed that effective changes require inclusive consultation. “Too often, policies affecting frontline officers are developed in isolation, without meaningful engagement with those tasked with their implementation,” he said.

