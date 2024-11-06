NAPB wants ‘immediate action’ for Customs work conditions, unreliable patrol vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

A KPSM vehicle with a flat tyre.

~ Roseburg in solidarity with union ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Nationaal Algemene Politie Bond NAPB union has voiced what it described as “serious concerns” regarding the current state of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM patrol vehicles and the working conditions at the Customs Department.

Unified Resilient St Maarten Movement (URSM) Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg said in a statement issued Tuesday night that she stood in solidarity with the union.

“The situation with the patrol cars is gravely impacting the ability of the law enforcement officers of KPSM to carry out their duties, which are to serve and protect country St. Maarten,” NAPB President Marcus Pantophlet said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Asked by this newspaper how many vehicles the union thinks are needed for KPSM, given that Justice Minister Lyndon Lewis during the Council of Ministers press briefing of October 9 spoke about procurement of nine vehicles for law enforcement, Pantophlet said: “To put a number of the amount of vehicles needed for KPSM to run optimally, I would have to have a conversation with the management team. However, any addition to the existing fleet would be very much appreciated. Indeed, the Minister made a statement, but the question is, how long would this procurement take?”

Lewis explained at the time that the vehicles would be financed through the Crime Prevention Fund. “The necessary National Decree is under review by the Legal Affairs Department, and we expect swift approval to resolve this issue.”

Pantophlet said in his release issued Tuesday morning that the lack of reliable police vehicles is not just an inconvenience, but a direct threat to the security of the country.

“Police officers are required daily to rely on malfunctioning vehicles, which compromise their response times to an emergency and/or even more to their detriment, putting their very lives in danger. In addition, I was also made aware of an ongoing situation whereby a member of NAPB St. Maarten – a Customs officer – has had her health affected due to being exposed to mould,” Pantophlet said in a press release.

Pantoplet said the union is aware that budget restraints can limit resources. However, he said the union will not tolerate or “stand by quietly” as its members “are subjected to working with inadequate tools or being subjected to hazardous working conditions. In this same breath, NAPB St. Maarten is calling for immediate attention and action to address these critical issues.”

In the meantime, Roseburg, in a separate statement Tuesday night, said the continuation of a Central Committee meeting will be held this Friday at 2:00pm. The meeting was requested by MPs Richinel Brug (URSM), Ludmila de Weever (PFP) and Roseburg. “Together, we have called for this meeting to ensure that the Minister of Justice directly addresses urgent questions about the state of our police force and justice system – issues that put the safety of our community at risk.“

The meeting follows the initial session on October 21, where questions were raised about police capacity, resources, and working conditions. The MPs expect concrete answers from the minister, with an opportunity to ask additional questions to clarify the ministry’s immediate plans.

“The state of our police force is a matter of pressing concern. Police officers are leaving, and without replacements, capacity is dwindling at an alarming rate. There aren’t enough new recruits in St. Maarten to cover the gaps, and even with ongoing training efforts, it would take years to reach the staffing levels needed to serve the community effectively. This reality highlights the need for an urgent, short-term solution to support our police force immediately,” Roseburg said in her release.

“I therefore stand firmly in solidarity with NAPB St. Maarten President Marcus Pantophlet, who has called attention to the unacceptable conditions our officers are facing.”

She said the concerns raised by NAPB are more than just operational challenges – they are issues of safety, for both police officers and the entire community.

“It’s clear: we cannot compromise on safety. Every delay or underinvestment in the police force puts our community at risk, and we cannot allow that to continue. This is not an area where corners can be cut or solutions postponed,” she said. “One of my primary questions for the minister on Friday is simple but urgent: What is the ministry’s short-term plan to address this crisis?

“The minister has previously mentioned plans to purchase new police vehicles, partly funded through the Crime Fund, but we need a clear timeline when this will take place. To avoid the ministry continuing to work ad-hoc it’s important to have the crime fund policy in place with the 2025 budget as outlined in the motion approved by parliament on October 29, 2024, where the minister of justice is urged to consider incorporating funding allocation for law enforcement,” said Roseburg.

She urged the Justice Ministry to recognise the urgency of these issues and prioritise swift, actionable solutions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/napb-wants-immediate-action-for-customs-work-conditions-unreliable-patrol-vehicles