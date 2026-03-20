NAPB wants immediate road repairs, says crash possibly linked to pothole | THE DAILY HERALD

Several ambulances responded to the scene. KPSM moved quickly to dispel misinformation circulating on social media, clarifying that reports claiming two officers had died are false.

SUCKER GARDEN–The NAPB St. Maarten union is demanding that the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure immediately inspect Sucker Garden Road and other high-risk areas, carry out urgent pothole repairs, and implement a structured and transparent road maintenance plan.

The call comes after three police officers were involved in a serious crash while responding to a robbery, with a hazardous pothole identified as a possible contributing factor.

The incident occurred on March 19, 2026, at approximately 9:20AM, when patrol units were dispatched to a robbery in progress. A patrol consisting of three police officers crashed on Sucker Garden Road during the emergency response. The union said preliminary information indicates that a large and hazardous pothole in the roadway may have been one of the contributing factors leading to the accident.

President of NAPB-St Maarten, Marcus Pantophlet, is urgently calling on the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI to take immediate and decisive action to address deteriorating road conditions around St Maarten.

"These officers were executing their sworn duty, responding swiftly to protect life and property, when they were placed in grave danger due to unsafe infrastructure,” the statement said. “The severity of the accident underscores the very real risks our officers face daily, not only from criminal elements but also from preventable environmental hazards such as poorly maintained roads.”

“It is nothing short of alarming that while responding to an emergency call, three dedicated officers could have lost their lives because of infrastructure deficiencies. This situation is unacceptable.”

NAPB-St Maarten stressed that safe and properly maintained roads are critical for both emergency responders and the general public.

“Safe and properly maintained roads are not a luxury, they are a fundamental necessity for public safety,” the statement read. “Police officers, ambulance personnel, firefighters, and citizens alike depend on reliable infrastructure to carry out their responsibilities and daily activities safely.”

The union said the Ministry must conduct an immediate inspection of Sucker Garden Road and other high-risk areas, prioritise urgent repairs of hazardous potholes and road damage, implement a structured and transparent road maintenance plan, and ensure ongoing monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility. Our officers must be able to respond to emergencies without fearing that the very roads they travel may become life-threatening obstacles.”

NAPB-St Maarten said it stands firmly in support of the officers involved and is calling on the Government of St Maarten to treat the matter with the seriousness it demands.

“We will continue to advocate for safer working conditions for all law enforcement personnel

and for the protection of the wider community,” Pantophlet stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/napb-wants-immediate-road-repairs-says-crash-possibly-linked-to-pothole