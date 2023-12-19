National Alliance unveils ambitious agenda for sustainable St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In a resolute stance for the prosperity and sustainability of St. Maarten, the National Alliance (NA) has outlined a comprehensive agenda for the first One Hundred (100) Days of its new term.

Emphasizing key areas aligned with the National Development Vision and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the party pledges to address crucial aspects of economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

NA proposes a set of tax improvements aimed at creating a fairer economic environment. These include the introduction of a small business scheme, the elimination of surtaxes in profit tax, an overall reduction in profit and income tax rates, and the abolishment of inheritance, gift, and property taxes.

With a commitment to reducing the cost of living, the party plans to implement a rigorous price control policy targeting food importers and supermarkets. Leveraging customs department data, the government aims to monitor goods' importation and prices, exploring regional sourcing for cost-effective and healthier food options.

NA recognizes the importance of a stable housing market and commits to conducting a comprehensive housing market study. To address the energy landscape, the party aims to finalize an Energy Policy that encourages private investment in solar panels and clean energy sources. Collaborating with GEBE, the Utilities Company, the government plans to implement a roadmap for transitioning to renewable energy, targeting 25% by 2024.

Digital St. Maarten

Looking forward to 2024 and beyond, the National Alliance recognizes the transformative power of the digital economy. “Our focus is on positioning St. Maarten as an international business service and call center hub, attracting outsourcing services to create decent-paying jobs for our citizens. This includes empowering our citizens with digital literacy, incorporating coding and IT skills into the curriculum, and launching digitized skills and entrepreneurship training programs.”

NA’s vision for Digital St. Maarten encompasses actionable, strategic, and sustainable growth, ensuring global competitiveness while benefiting every member of our community.

Destination branding

The National Alliance is committed to elevating the leisure tourism sector into a global force. Our strategy focuses on digital progress through infrastructure development, stimulating mobile network evolution, regulating connectivity costs, and improving island-wide internet connectivity. This commitment involves multisectoral collaboration, attracting "Name Brand" hotels, and organizing a Strategic Tourism Forum for a comprehensive Tourism Master Plan. This plan aims to diversify tourism products, empower youth through targeted training, and strengthen linkages with key sectors. The establishment of a Tourism Authority and a Statistical Information System will enhance efficiency and provide accurate data for strategic decision-making.

Commitment to Prosperity

NA places a strong emphasis on income generation through entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment. To achieve this, we will promote a vibrant local business and investment sector through incentive packages for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMSE). An annual St. Maarten Investment Forum will be launched to attract diverse investors and explore innovative opportunities for economic development.

Our commitment extends to implementing a corporate and individual taxation regime that encourages desired levels and types of investment critical for St. Maarten's growth. By fostering a tax framework that incentivizes strategic investment, we aim to position St. Maarten as an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors.

Supporting farmers

NA advocates for cultivating what we consume and promoting the consumption of locally grown food for a self-reliant nation. Our transformative agriculture policy focuses on food security, resilience building, improving farming families' livelihoods, and engaging youth in agriculture and agro-processing.

Initiatives for building a Green Economy include executing Memorandums of Understanding with other Dutch Caribbean islands, supporting farmers' markets, encouraging private sector investment, and implementing agriculture education programs in schools. The goal is to build a resilient agriculture sector that ensures a healthy, locally sourced food supply.

Nurturing culture

NA recognizes the pivotal role of cultural heritage in shaping our collective identity. Initiatives include integrating cultural studies into the education curriculum, promoting St. Maarten as a film location, hosting a yearly St. Maarten Music and Food Festival, supporting cultural product development, establishing the National Museum and Archives, and fostering the growth of creative and cultural industries.

Through these initiatives, NA envisions a vibrant "Orange Economy" that preserves cultural heritage and propels St. Maarten into a dynamic future where creativity, innovation, and cultural pride flourish together.

Empowering the future

"Education, Youth, and Sports" take center stage in the National Alliance manifesto, highlighting the party's dedication to youth development, quality education, and the pivotal role of sports in fostering sustainable and inclusive communities.

Over the past four years, the National Alliance achieved notable milestones, including the enactment of higher education legislation, successful pre-law initiatives, and the implementation of a special needs education policy.

Looking ahead to 2024, the National Alliance envisions transformative progress in the education sector, aiming for a university graduate in every household. Key initiatives include refining curricula, finalizing a 'Special Needs Education' policy, encouraging private sector investment, and fostering partnerships with regional higher learning institutions. Investments in housing accommodations in Holland and improved social support systems underscore the commitment to holistic student success.

Uplifting teaching

A holistic educational transformation involves uplifting the teaching profession through initiatives like establishing a mandatory teacher-to-children ratio, upgrading the educational inspectorate, and providing teachers with digital teaching competencies. Prioritizing sustainable solutions, such as solar panels and air conditioning installations, emphasizes the commitment to optimal learning environments. Infrastructure development includes the construction of a new secondary school to meet evolving needs.

Lifelong learning

NA commits to promoting diverse adult learning programs, expanding tertiary education opportunities, and facilitating the growth of educational institutions for lifelong learning. Innovative study financing approaches, addressing the private-public sector gap, are integral to this commitment.

Recognizing the pivotal role of teachers, NA advocates for tailored financial assistance in advanced education. Through these comprehensive initiatives, the party aims to create a dynamic and inclusive educational environment, empowering individuals at every life stage with essential knowledge and skills for personal and professional growth.

Sports Development

NA is dedicated to holistic sports development, acknowledging its pivotal role in overall well-rounded growth. Key initiatives include integrating sports programs into the school curriculum, fostering the holistic development of children and instilling valuable life skills. Prioritizing the development of sports facilities like the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex and John Cooper Jose Ballpark enhances community engagement through public spaces for sports activities. The commitment extends to finalizing child protection policies to ensure the safety of young athletes.

NA aims to amplify media coverage of athletes, locally and internationally, advocating for study financing and training opportunities to support the sports community. A comprehensive sports administration manual and dedicated administrators for each sport underscore the commitment to efficient management, transparency, and accountability. Recognizing the vital role of coaches and trainers, the National Alliance pledges a structured payment system, acknowledging their essential contribution to athlete development. Envisaging a thriving sports culture, the alliance aspires to promote physical well-being, instill national pride, and cultivate life skills for the benefit of individuals and communities.

Youth Development

In collaboration with the Youth Alliance, our commitment is to elevate youth policy and involvement by fostering active participation in decision-making. We pledge to mandate youth representation on government-owned enterprise boards, ensuring their integral role in strategic decisions. A comprehensive Youth Development Policy will be implemented, encompassing education, employment, health, and overall well-being. To equip youth with vital skills, we'll provide training in digital and creative fields. The establishment of a National Youth and Student Organization aims to safeguard their rights and foster initiatives. An annual Youth Science and Technology exhibition will showcase innovation. Initiatives like the Youth Employment Fund, entrepreneurship programs, and second chance opportunities underscore our dedication to empowering St. Maarten's youth for a prosperous future.

Ensuring community health

The National Alliance manifesto prioritizes "Health and Social Security," demonstrating unwavering dedication to St. Maarten's welfare, aligning with key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Good Health and Well-being, No Poverty, and Reduced Inequality.

Central to this philosophy is the belief that good nutrition, physical exercise, and a balanced lifestyle are fundamental to good health. The policy framework meticulously addresses Preventative, Curative, and Rehabilitative aspects of health.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, NA introduces comprehensive health reforms, emphasizing key initiatives. This includes implementing healthy food and lifestyle programs in schools to educate youth on adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The establishment of a Drug Control Council aims to develop a national prevention and control program for substance abuse, ensuring community health.

In healthcare infrastructure, NA commits to completing a state-of-the-art General Hospital and constructing community health polyclinics to address diverse healthcare needs and foster healthy communities.

The manifesto introduces Community Health Aides to provide essential services in various communities, reducing the need for nationals to travel overseas for medical interventions. This transformative approach aims to create an accessible, affordable, and proactive healthcare system, promoting preventive care and healthy habits.

In social security, NA emphasizes a holistic approach, promoting good health and well-being for all ages and strengthening safety nets for seniors and vulnerable populations. The manifesto envisions an inclusive society where citizens with physical and/or mental conditions feel valued.

Enhancing accessibility and inclusion, NA pledges to improve access to public buildings for differently-abled individuals. Additionally, the commitment to increasing access to quality mental health care acknowledges the critical importance of mental well-being.

Through these transformative measures, NA aspires to establish a modern, efficient healthcare system focused on preventive care, community health, and overall well-being. The holistic commitment to social security aims to empower vulnerable individuals and build a resilient and inclusive society, envisioning a community where everyone has access to safe, affordable housing, contributing to the overall well-being and resilience of St. Maarten.

Promoting clean energy

NA underscores its commitment to "Environment and Infrastructure," aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Affordable and Clean Energy, Industry, Innovation, Sustainable Cities, and Climate Action.

Significant accomplishments include GEBE's pursuit of cleaner energy like Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), contributing to economic and environmental sustainability. Initiatives to conserve the environment involve exploring a transshipment port and evaluating LNG use for ships. NA aims to empower citizens by reducing gas prices through cleaner energy sources.

The party emphasizes collaboration, transparency, and investment in data management systems, showcasing a balanced approach to immediate societal needs and long-term environmental well-being. The manifesto outlines a visionary commitment to a sustainable, resilient, and environmentally conscious future for St. Maarten, promoting clean energy, waste reduction, and a National Infrastructure Renewal Project for a more prosperous tomorrow.

Prioritizing Rule of Law

NA's manifesto underscores a robust commitment to the "Rule of Law: Safety & Security" pillar, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) like SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Prioritizing the rule of law and safety and security contributes to the development of peaceful societies and the establishment of safe, sustainable communities, recognizing the foundational role of law and security in sustainable development.

A key focus under the National Alliance leadership is the comprehensive restructuring of the Justice sector. This includes placing Justice workers in appropriate roles and salary scales, as reflected in the completion of the Function Book process in 2021. This administrative formality signifies the party's dedication to recognizing the hard work of Justice employees.

The Law Enforcement Institute of St. Maarten (LEIS), a state-of-the-art facility spearheaded by the National Alliance, symbolizes their commitment to creating a safer society. Serving as a hub for the Ministry of Justice, LEIS facilitates knowledge exchange and best practices, showcasing the party's commitment to Law Enforcement Excellence and a more secure future.

Under NA leadership, a groundbreaking agreement with UNOPS has been secured to construct a state-of-the-art prison, aiming to enhance rehabilitation and resocialization strategies, provide advanced training for prison personnel, and optimize staffing levels.

The completion of the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) legislation remains a key focus, contributing to the Automated Border Control project and strengthening border security through pre-arrival and departure manifest data. Additionally, the integration of the RADEX BCMS System for Border Control and Management underscores the party's commitment to security, efficiency, and transparency in the Nation's Border Control Strategy.

In summary, NA’s focus on the rule of law, safety, and security demonstrates a comprehensive approach to sustainable development. This includes justice sector restructuring, advanced law enforcement facilities, improved detention systems, and enhanced border security measures, collectively signifying the party's commitment to creating a safer and more secure future for St. Maarten residents.

Global partnerships

Understanding the significance of global partnerships in the island's progress, NA is committed to sustaining existing relationships and establishing new ones that prioritize national interests. Key among these are donor relations, particularly with the European Union, aimed at securing funding for projects aligned with the National Development Vision.

In foreign policy, the National Alliance pledges collaboration on mutually beneficial initiatives, enhancing St. Maarten's security and economic development, and deepening involvement in regional unions like the OECS Economic Union and CARICOM.

With a focus on a coordinated regional approach, the party aims to engage with organizations such as the Association of the Caribbean States (ACS) and Economic Commission of Latin America and Caribbean (ECLAC). The National Alliance also seeks to establish a working relationship with the Caribbean Development Bank and pursue bilateral projects with Saint Martin in various sectors.

The commitment to international collaboration is further demonstrated through efforts to address cross-border issues, ensure safety via law enforcement cooperation, finalize land demarcation, and cultivate beneficial trade relationships. The National Alliance envisions positioning St. Maarten as a secure and attractive investment destination on the global stage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/national-alliance-unveils-ambitious-agenda-for-sustainable-st-maarten