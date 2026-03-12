National Athletics Team urgently seeking $17,000 for CARIFTA after government funding falls through | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St Maarten National Athletics Federation is calling on the community for urgent support to help send a delegation of athletes and officials to represent St. Maarten at the prestigious CARIFTA Games in Grenada this year, with the total cost for the full team estimated at $17,400.

The CARIFTA Games are widely regarded as the Caribbean’s premier youth track and field competition and have historically served as a launching pad for some of the region’s top international athletes. The event gives young competitors the opportunity to gain high-level experience while proudly representing their country on a regional stage.

This year, however, the athletes and their families must carry the full financial burden of participation after government funding was not made available for the 2026 competition. As a result, parents and the athletics federation are working together to cover the costs and are appealing to businesses and community members for urgent assistance.

The athletes representing St Maarten are Carlos Brison (currently in Jamaica), Joleen Tomlin, Nahjah Wyatte, Nessiah Wyatte, Marlon Prince, Michael Van De Veer, Adio Williams, and Sebastiana Reyes. They will be accompanied by coaches Abdule Wattley and Cameron Hyman, delegation leader Javea Clarke Wattley, and safeguarding officer Alain Richardson.

In total, 12 persons are part of the delegation. Airfare for each person is US $1,200 and $250 for accommodation, bringing the overall cost to $1,450 per person and $17,400 for the entire group. At this time, securing airline tickets remains the most urgent priority, with $14,400 needed as soon as possible to purchase flights. Accommodation costs totaling $3,000 will be paid upon arrival in Grenada.

Members of the community and businesses who wish to support the athletes can send donations to Dynamics Sporting Club through WIB account number XCG 82110708. Organizers say that community support will play a crucial role in ensuring these young athletes can compete, gain valuable international experience, and represent St. Maarten with pride at the CARIFTA Games.

