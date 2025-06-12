National Detectives investigating physical altercation video allegedly involving PFP MP | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The National Detectives (Landsrecherche) are investigating a video circulating on social media that shows a physical altercation involving an individual believed to be a Member of Parliament (MP) and others.

The Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release that the investigation was launched in April 2025, shortly after the video first appeared online. The National Detectives specialise in investigating criminal activities within the government, with a particular focus on civil servants.

While no official confirmation has been provided regarding the identities of those involved, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs, who is also leader of the Party for Progress (PFP), addressed the matter in Parliament on Tuesday. The video in question allegedly shows PFP MP Raeyhon Peterson and others in a physical confrontation with an unidentified individual.

“I take this matter very seriously,” Gumbs stated at the time, referring to the individual as “a valued and trusted member of my party.” She noted that he has “taken personal responsibility for his actions and understands the impact they can have, not just on public perception, but on the example we set for our youth.”

Gumbs said at the time that accountability is a value expected of every PFP member and said the party will allow the relevant authorities to complete a full investigation into the incident, which reportedly occurred on April 8, 2025. The issue was raised during the Central Committee meeting on the draft 2025 budget when National Alliance (NA) MPs Egbert Doran and Ardwell Irion questioned the minister on the role of public leaders in relation to violence and how to address such incidents with students.

Gumbs thanked both MPs for the opportunity to respond and said, “As party leader, I wish to make it publicly known that, as a party, we will allow the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what transpired on the aforementioned date.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing and indicated that no further comments have been made at this stage

