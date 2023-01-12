National Museum of Slavery visits Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Interim Registrar Hans Andeweg, Island Commissioner Derrick Simmons, Diane Landveld (City of Amsterdam), Peggy Brandon and John Leerdam (Quartermasters, National Museum of Slavery) and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A special delegation from the new National Museum of Slavery arrived at F.D. Roosevelt Airport on Wednesday, January 11.

Delegation members John Leerdam and Peggy Brandon – two of the three museum quartermasters – and Diane Landveld of the City of Amsterdam, were welcomed by Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet, Island Commissioner Derrick Simmons and Interim Registrar Hans Andeweg.

The museum will document the history of transatlantic slavery and slavery in the Dutch colonies in the Indian Ocean. The museum’s content will target a broad audience, with a focus on education, art, information and research.

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW supports the initiative. Three quartermasters are currently working on the museum’s business plan, developing temporary public programming and organising a consultation process.

Because of its important history, Statia was a vital stop for the delegation to gather information and discuss the ins and outs of the envisaged museum with the Executive Council, the Island Council and other stakeholders on the island.

The delegation will visit all six Caribbean islands of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/national-museum-of-slavery-visits-statia