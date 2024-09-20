National Youth Week commences Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

Anguilla youth with leaders and Department officials.

ANGUILLA–The Tenth Annual Youth Week starts on Sunday under the theme, “Shaping our Common Future towards a Sustainable Caribbean Community”. This theme reflects the collective commitment to empowering the next generation to steer the region towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

There is a service at the Christian Fellowship Church in Blowing Point on Sunday, September 22, with the official opening the following day. Also on Monday will be the third meeting of the first ses-sion of the Fourth Anguilla Youth Parliament at the Atlin Naraldo building in The Valley.

One of the highlights of the week is the 17th Annual National Youth Conference on Tuesday, Sep-tember 24. The theme is “Digital Transformation and AI for a smarter and sustainable tomorrow”, AI being the acronym for artificial intelligence. This will take place all day on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday. An open mic forum hosted by the National Youth Ambassadors Corps is on Thursday.

Friday will be a relaxing day hosted by the Anguilla National Youth Council in partnership with What We Do in Anguilla, and takes place at the Anchor Miniature Golf site – an 18-hole mini-putt golf course – in Island Harbour. The 8th National Youth Awards takes place on Saturday at the La Vue Bou-tique Inn. Sunday is another fun day with a friendly football competition at the Raymond Guishard Football Stadium.

Governor Julia Crouch will host a Round Table Discussion on Monday, September 30, that is the of-ficial Caribbean Youth Day.

