Native sprinters shine in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Martina on home soil.

WILLEMSTAD–Churandy Martina ran a competition in his native Curaçao for the first time in nineteen years. The 39-year-old veteran finished first in his heat.

In the final ranking in 100 metres, Martina finished fourth with a time of 10.36 seconds. Hensley Paulina, also from the island, won in 10.25.

“It's very special that I'm running here. The circle is coming full circle,” said Martina, who is in his last year as professional athlete. He still hopes for a sixth participation at this summer’s Olympics by qualifying for the Dutch relay team in the four by 100 metres.

Among the other islanders, Liemarvin Bonevacia finished second in the 400 metres in 45.21 – slightly above the limit for the Paris Games (45.00) – and Taymir Burnet was fastest in the 150 metres at 15.28.

For Burnet it was always a dream to return to Curaçao and train in its warmth. “There are friends here who come to watch me train. I don't have that in the Netherlands. I really like it.”

ln addition to these locally born athletes, the complete sprint team that competes on behalf of the Netherlands was in action. Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver succeeded in breaking their personal records. Bol did that in the 100- and 150 metres, while Klaver improved in the 100 metres.

In her first outdoor meet this season Bol posted a time of 11.47 in the 100 metres and 17.10 in 150 metres – the latter good for bronze. For both distances Klaver was faster, with 11.33 in the 100 metres to earn bronze and 16.96 in 150 metres for first place.

Cathelijn Peeters triumphed in the 400 metres with a personal best of 51.08. She remained just above the Olympic limit of 50.95.

Bol and Klaver both skipped the 400 metres, normally their favourite distance.

A group of athletes was on the island to prepare for the World Championships for relay teams next weekend in the Bahamas, where Olympic spots must be earned.

