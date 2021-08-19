Natorii Illidge presents online ‘Survive to Thrive’ live show | THE DAILY HERALD

Natorii Illidge

PHILIPSBURG–The Department of Culture is calling on all interested persons and supporters of the creative industries in the community to come out and support Natorii Illidge in her bid to complete her master’s degree in Musical Theatre Performance at the University of Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom. Illidge, who is currently residing and studying in London, is finalising her thesis in the form of a fundraising one-woman show “Survive to Thrive” at Philipsburg Cultural Center, at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 21.

The audience can also view the performance via online link https://doors.live/e/survive-to-thrive. Funds collected will go directly to the aspiring dance artiste to finalise her studies abroad.

Accompanied with visual content, Illidge explains her one-woman show as a journey sharing the stories of black women that have impacted her, through singing, acting and dancing.

“I’ll play the different hats of black women in the past and modern world to bring awareness and to celebrate resilient women and black women. These stories have also inspired me to become a stronger role model for others that aspire to unapologetically be the best version of themselves. It is important for us women to empower others so that we can continue creating a better world for everyone. My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive.

“Honestly, I’m a bit nervous and yet excited to showcase the early stage of my triple treat skills, but there’s a common saying: ‘Life begins at the end of your comfort zone,’ so here I go,” stated Illidge.

“Studying musical theatre performance at Associated Studios in London has been the most challenging journey I’ve experienced so far. Not only was I studying during the pandemic, but I was entirely out of my comfort zone in this course. Although I’m still in the beginning stages of my singing and acting abilities, I’m so proud of how far I’ve come, and how much further I can go.”

Illidge is one of many recipients of the Talent Scholarship granted by the Department of Culture based on the annual budget of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Clara Reyes, Head of the Culture Department said, “I am extremely happy to see and recognise the accomplishments of Natorii thus far and want to encourage her to remain focused as she finalises her studies. The Department of Culture is a proud supporter of her efforts and we continue to encourage all persons in our community who are pursuing a career in the creative arts industry not to be discouraged and remain steadfast in their dreams of becoming a professional creative.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/natorii-illidge-presents-online-survive-to-thrive-live-show